13th Annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic July 29-31

SALEM – Mt Abram High School is hosting the 13th Annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic on July 29, 30 and 31. The event will feature 44 High School teams from all over the state of Maine.

The girls portion of the tournament will be played Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The boys portion will be played Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

In addition, Mt Abram alumni games are planned. The girls alumni game will be Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m. and the boys alumni will play on Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. All Mt Abram soccer alumni are encouraged to come – participate or just watch!

There will be a concession stand, commemorative t-shirts for sale, and soccer games being played on 4 fields. The public is invited to attend throughout the weekend.

For information, please visit the tournament website at https://sites.google.com/view/wm7v7/