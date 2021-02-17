UMF announces 77 student athletes on Dean’s list

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all coursework taken at UMF.
Malcolm Langner, Baseball
Callister Montembeau, Baseball
Troy Johnson, Baseball
Ryan Simard, Baseball
Danny Terhune, Baseball
Jordi Valls Rottmann, Baseball
Whitney Durgin, Cross Country/Track & Field
Abbie Hunt, Cross Country/Track & Field
Isaiah Reid, Cross Country/Track & Field/Snowsports
Mya Daniels, Field Hockey
Emmy Corbett, Field Hockey
Liz Ouellette, Field Hockey
Abby Pomerleau, Field Hockey
Gracie Foss, Field Hockey
Kelsey Williams, Field Hockey
Jade Petrie, Field Hockey
Ariana St Clair, Field Hockey
Chloe Horn, Field Hockey
Grace DiMarco, Field Hockey
Kasey Talarico, Field Hockey/Women’s Basketball
Daniel Mickiewicz, Golf
Noah PreblE, Golf
Justin Rodrigue, Golf/Baseball
Alyssa Dolley, Lacrosse
Madisyn Smith, Lacrosse
Allison Davis, Lacrosse
Emma Brown, Lacrosse
Bridget Stephenson, Lacrosse
Mark Mayo, Men’s Basketball
Nathan Violette, Men’s Basketball
Nathan Poulin, Men’s Basketball
Brian Austin, Men’s Basketball
Colby Pomeroy, Men’s Basketball
Aman Hagos, Men’s Basketball
Thomas Dupuy, Men’s Soccer
Joshua Castonguay, Men’s Soccer
Brady Stockwell, Men’s Soccer
Coleman Watson, Men’s Soccer
Jonah Sautter, Men’s Soccer
Duncan Rogers, Men’s Soccer
Richard Down, Men’s Soccer
Aric Belanger, Men’s Soccer/Baseball
Silas Mohlar, Men’s Soccer/Men’s Basketball
Christian Beliveau, Men’s Soccer/Snowsports
Ryan Townsend, Snowsports
Zach Berliner, Snowsports
Riley Boucher, Snowsports
Sami Hotchkiss, Snowsports
Ally Pickarts, Snowsports/Track & Field
Chelsea Davis, Softball
Morgan Noyes, Softball
Broghan Gagnon, Softball
Melissa Veitch, Softball
Abby Minott, Track & Field
Antonio Ciccomancini, Track & Field
Tawnee Roberts, Track & Field
Garrett Fisher, Track & Field
Maddie Lenfest, Track & Field
Stephanie McLean, Track & Field
Tabitha Lingar, Track & Field
Alyssa Leonard, Track & Field
Jason Labbe, Track & Field/Snowsports
Lily Souza, Woman’s Soccer/Track & Field
Page Brown, Women’s Basketball
Jacqui Hamilton, Women’s Basketball
Rosalie White, Women’s Basketball
Tia Day, Women’s Basketball
Chelsea Crockett, Women’s Basketball
Halee Ramsdell, Women’s Basketball
Cassidy Delano, Women’s Basketball
Maddy White, Women’s Basketball
Simone Martin, Women’s Soccer
Heather Kinee, Women’s Soccer
Abby Lebel, Women’s Soccer
Fern Calkins, Women’s Soccer
Callie Hammer, Women’s Soccer/Softball
Leah Stevens, Women’s Soccer/Softball