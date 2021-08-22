28th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic results

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 28th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 18 at Mingo Springs Golf Course.
This year’s winning teams are as follows:
Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Jamie Eastlack, Brad Stokes, Curtis Haley and Jeff Richard
Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Jim Jannace, Darrin Jannace, Jeff Slinn and Mike Spear
Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Dennis Croteau, David Tripp, Wayne Kregling and Andy Greenspan
Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Brian Smith, John Wetzel, Creed Able and Howard Reeves
Women’s Division – 1st Place
Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Schulte
Women’s Division – 2nd Place
Joann Bean, Sheri Oldham, Linda Collins and Debbie Ladd
Mixed Division – 1st Place
Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Chris Salamone
Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Dave Kretzing, Scott Hatfield, Jack Tourtilotte and Brenda Reeve
Longest Drive – Deb Ladd (Women’s), Jeff Slinn (Men’s)
Closest to the Pin – Brian Smith (Men’s)
The Chamber thanks all the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:
Tournament Sponsor
Hight Family of Dealerships
Partnership Sponsors
Saddleback Maine
The Fitch Company
Gold Sponsors
Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove
Sarge’s Pub & Grub
Centerpiece Sponsor
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Full Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty
Central Distributors
Clean Cut Painting Co.
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Pine State Beverage
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply
Rangeley Saddleback Inn
Valley Beverage
Partial Hole Sponsors
Beauty Boutique
Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
BOSS Power Equipment
Loon Lodge
Mo’s Variety
Noyes Real Estate
Oquossoc Motel Country Suites
Portage Tap House
Rangeley Building & Remodeling
Rangeley Family Dentistry (2 partial holes)
Red Onion Restaurant
Vet at Your Door
Webber Construction
White Wolf Inn
Longest Drive Sponsors
Backwoods
Moose Alley / Spirits Café Bar Grill
Closest to the Pin Sponsors
Dead River
Morton & Furbish Insurance
The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2022.