28th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic results

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 28th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 18 at Mingo Springs Golf Course.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Jamie Eastlack, Brad Stokes, Curtis Haley and Jeff Richard

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Jim Jannace, Darrin Jannace, Jeff Slinn and Mike Spear

Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Dennis Croteau, David Tripp, Wayne Kregling and Andy Greenspan

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Brian Smith, John Wetzel, Creed Able and Howard Reeves

Women’s Division – 1st Place

Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Schulte

Women’s Division – 2nd Place

Joann Bean, Sheri Oldham, Linda Collins and Debbie Ladd

Mixed Division – 1st Place

Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Chris Salamone

Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Dave Kretzing, Scott Hatfield, Jack Tourtilotte and Brenda Reeve

Longest Drive – Deb Ladd (Women’s), Jeff Slinn (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Brian Smith (Men’s)

The Chamber thanks all the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Tournament Sponsor

Hight Family of Dealerships

Partnership Sponsors

Saddleback Maine

The Fitch Company

Gold Sponsors

Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove

Sarge’s Pub & Grub

Centerpiece Sponsor

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Allied Realty

Central Distributors

Clean Cut Painting Co.

Franklin Printing

Franklin Savings Bank

M&H Construction

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

PFG NorthCenter

Pine State Beverage

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply

Rangeley Saddleback Inn

Valley Beverage

Partial Hole Sponsors

Beauty Boutique

Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking

BOSS Power Equipment

Loon Lodge

Mo’s Variety

Noyes Real Estate

Oquossoc Motel Country Suites

Portage Tap House

Rangeley Building & Remodeling

Rangeley Family Dentistry (2 partial holes)

Red Onion Restaurant

Vet at Your Door

Webber Construction

White Wolf Inn

Longest Drive Sponsors

Backwoods

Moose Alley / Spirits Café Bar Grill

Closest to the Pin Sponsors

Dead River

Morton & Furbish Insurance

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2022.