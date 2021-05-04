Adam Craig, former Olympic mountain bike racer, to join Sugarloaf team

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Adam Craig, a multi-time mountain bike national champion and former Olympic team member, will join Sugarloaf as the resort’s Mountain Bike Race and Event Sales Manager.

Originally from Exeter, Maine, Craig raced cross-country and downhill at Sugarloaf in his teens, and rose to prominence as a professional mountain biker in the late 90s and 2000s, racing for Giant Bicycles and representing the United States in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Craig transitioned from World Cup Cross Country racing to contest the Enduro World Series in 2013, which provided considerable experience in gravity events and trail development. He stepped away from full-time racing in 2017 and dove into supporting the MTB community through trail stewardship and advocacy.

In his new position, Craig will work to promote gravity mountain biking at Sugarloaf, working with organizers to bring races and other mountain bike events to Sugarloaf. In addition, Craig will spearhead the creation of rugged, natural enduro and downhill race courses at Sugarloaf, and help guide the development of the resort’s forthcoming lift-accessed mountain bike park, with trails for all ability levels – a key part of Sugarloaf’s 2030 development plan.

“There are a lot of really fun things happening with mountain biking at Sugarloaf, and it’s an honor to return to my roots as part of this momentum,” Craig said. “Thanks to local efforts, the Carrabassett region has already become a mountain bike destination, with this next phase of development on the mountain, we have an opportunity to attract top tier competitive events and festivals, which could be transformational for the local economy and riding community during the summer months.”

Sugarloaf’s 2030 Development Road Map was announced in February 2020, and includes a lift serviced downhill mountain bike park as part of the West Mountain development. Permitting and planning are currently underway for the West Mountain project, with lift and trail development expected to begin in summer of 2022.