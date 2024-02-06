All-women ski film ‘Advice for Girls’ to show at Carrabassett Valley Public Library, February 17

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A brand new all-women ski film hit theaters across the U.S. following its world premiere in Salt Lake City on October 22, 2023: Advice for Girls. Now, it will be shown at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, with the suggested $10 admission donations to benefit the Mt. Abram High School Ski Team. The film will be shown on Saturday, February 17 in the Begin Family Community Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library at 5 p.m., with doors to open at 4:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

Advice for Girls puts a spotlight on the collective experience of women in the ski industry. With more than 25 women highlighted in the film, Advice for Girls features skiers from a breadth of backgrounds, including familiar names like Devin Logan, Lynsey Dyer, Caroline Claire, and Amie Engerbretson.

The film highlights skiers across generations – from women who hold first descents to young skiers ready to make their mark on the slopes. With an intersectional cast featuring all types of women – women of color, queer women, women with disabilities, and more – the crew hopes that everyone can find someone in the film to connect to. Advice for Girls is proud to be the first feature-length ski film to feature transgender women.

“When I first came out as transgender I, like so many others, worried that I would no longer be welcome at my local mountain if I was visibly trans – let alone feeling welcomed in the higher levels of the sport,” says Valerie Arcara, one of two transgender women featured in the film.

Arcara added that “The deeper importance of inclusion in films like Advice for Girls is that it shows a broader spectrum of people that they are welcome as who they are. Despite what it may seem like so often, there is room for those who don’t fit the mold of what most people typically envision a skier to be in gender, race, ability, or background.”

Inspired by producer Addy Jacobsend’s experience as a young woman in the ski industry, the film’s central message reminds women and girls that they are worthy of success, allowed to take up space, and valuable to their world. Alongside their ripping skiing, athletes will share the lessons they have learned through their experiences and pass advice on to the next generation of skiers. Intended for more than just the female audience, the film’s crew encourages women and girls to bring their partners, brothers, friends, cousins, dads and uncles. This is ultimately a film for all.

“My hope is that the film will help girls skip over some of the limiting beliefs imposed upon past generations of skiers and inspire them to show up as their truest selves,” says Jacobsend. Featuring an all-female cast and crew, Advice for Girls is a must-see ski film for any skiing enthusiast.

The Advice for Girls team is working hard to bring the film to as many audiences as possible – find a showing near you at adviceforgirlsfilm.com/tour, and follow them on Instagram to stay in the loop as they add new dates to their tour.