Annual Health Care Golf Classic benefits two organizations

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Health Care Golf Classic was held July 12 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club netting approximately $17,500 in proceeds to benefit the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center.

Hebert Construction was the title sponsor and 16 teams from throughout New England took part in the event.

Sunday River Skiway comprised of Dana Bullen, Cody Bullen, Teddy Forsley, Bruce Forsley took first place gross at the tournament, a four-person scramble. Hight Family of Dealerships placed second, comprised of Mike Atwood, Adam Orser, Mike Spear, and Doug Osgood, followed by the Franklin Savings Bank team in third with Peter Judkins, Rich Smith, Jamie Eastlack, and Scott Morton.

The Town of Carrabassett Valley team of Deb Bowker, Laurel Lasher, John Freeman, Dave Cota, and took first place net, followed by the Horace Mann team of Troy True, Colin Roy, Steven Whitney, Jarod Richmond in second. Taking third place honors was Griffon Security with players TJ Tigerman, Sherly Watson, Bob Adams, and Dan Henderson.

The tournament featured closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests. Closest-to-the-pin winners were Russ Bragg, Mark Holt, Mike Kenney, and Cody Bullen, while the men’s and women’s longest drive winners were Cody Bullen and Cyndi Pratt, respectively.

Trampas Hutches, FCHN president stated, “We are delighted to be back after taking a break last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic to have celebrated the thirty-third year of the Health Care Golf Classic. Its longevity and success is due to the fantastic support from teams and players who take part each year, as well as the corporate sponsors that make this a successful event.”

More than 50 businesses and individuals contributed items for the silent auction and a dozen golf courses gave green’s fee certificates for a raffle that raised more than $800.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.

The HCC and its mobile health unit use a coordinated public health approach of education, health promotion, and outreach to improve the health and well-being of area residents. HCC is an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network.