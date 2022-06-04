Annual Health Care Golf Classic taking place on July 11

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital’s 34th annual Health Care Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is taking place Monday, July 11. The beneficiaries are the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need.

Monday’s featured contest is a four-person scramble and includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18-holes of tournament play, a luncheon, greens fee raffles, an awards ceremony and silent auction. Prizes will be awarded to top teams in both gross and net, closest-to-the-pin contests, and men and women’s longest drives. This year’s event also features new perks to players.

The Sugarloaf Golf Club is a must-play for any golfer and provides golfers with stunning panoramic mountain views and an unforgettable experience from first tee to final putt. “This longstanding tournament has been recognized by past participants as one of the most enjoyable golfing events in Maine,” said Ryan Mastrangelo, tournament chair.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities for businesses that wish to participate including: presenting sponsor, snack and beverage sponsors, team sponsors, hole sponsors and more.

To learn more, register a team, or become a sponsor visit www.fchn.org/golf.

The Healthy Community Coalition, an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, will use proceeds from this tournament to provide access to health screenings, food, transportation, and other basic needs to help improve overall health of our community.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.

For additional information, contact Mastrangelo at 207-779-2683.