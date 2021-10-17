Bangor edges Mt. Blue girls, 2-1

Mt. Blue girls’ soccer team (8-4-1) fought hard in their loss against undefeated Bangor on Friday, Oct. 15. In the end, Bangor squeezed passed Mt. Blue 2-1.

With a goal scored by junior captain KK Daggett early in the first half, Mt. Blue girls rallied to keep up with the strong Bangor Rams. Ari Roberts of Bangor answered with a goal in her comeback after an injury to make the score 1-1 going into the second half.

Although the Cougars fought hard, the Ram’s Devon St.Louis game in on the left side behind senior captain defender Khloe Dean to score the winning goal. Junior Caitlin Burke had a number of impressive saves and the entire team kept Bangor working hard until the seconds of the game.

Over all, Mt Blue has not lost by more than one point in any of their season losses.

Senior night will be celebrated at Caldwell Field for the last regular season home game on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Oxford Hills (5-6-2).

– Submitted by Echo McDonough