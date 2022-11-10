Baseball clinic with Cody Laweryson to be held in Wilton, Nov 13

WILTON – The Maine Sports Factory is hosting a baseball clinic with award-winning pro baseball pitcher Cody Laweryson. The event is held at the Maine Sports Factory location on Routes 2 and 4 in Wilton, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13

A Bingham, Maine native, Laweryson is a pitcher for the Witchita Wind Surge, a national Minor League team at the same level as the Portland Sea Dogs. He has won two all-star awards and two Pitcher of the Week awards since 2019.

The event is open for all ages. The baseball clinic is for children in eighth grade and under. There will be an autograph and photo session as well.

Children should bring baseball gloves.

The cost for the event is $25, and there is no pre-registration. For more information call 207-860-8131.