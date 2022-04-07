Baseball downs Bowdoin for first win over the Polar Bears since 1999

BRUNSWICK – University of Maine at Farmington pitchers held host Bowdoin College to five hits while a five-run third inning gave the Beavers all the run support they would need in a 5-1 victory over the Polar Bears, in a non-conference baseball matchup on Tuesday at Pickard Field.

The victory is the first for UMaine-Farmington (2-12) baseball over Bowdoin since the 1999 season, when the Beavers posted an 8-2 triumph over the Polar Bears. Since then, UMF has dropped 13 straight to Bowdoin, with the teams not playing each other after the 2006 season until the series resumed in 2019.

The Beavers started the fifth with back-to-back walks drawn by Noah Oufiero and Jonny Pruett, with Danny Terhune’s two-out base hit plating both runners. Riley Bartell reached on a base hit, and Ryan Sargent stroked a double to score Terhune and Bartell.

Tyler Lambert followed up with another double, UMaine-Farmington’s fourth hit of the frame, pushing Sargent across to give the Beavers a 5-0 lead.

Bowdoin (7-10) manufactured its only run in the home half of the fifth inning when Gabe Peckler reached on a single, eventually scoring unearned on a wild pitch and aided by a pair of UMaine-Farmington errors.

Five UMaine-Farmington pitchers saw the mound in the victory, with starter Troy Johnson lasting four complete innings and allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. The Beavers limited the Polar Bears to just five hits, two of those off the bat of Peckler.

Sargent led the Beavers at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort with one run scored and two runs batted in.

UMaine-Farmington baseball opens its North Atlantic Conference East slate on Saturday, April 9, when it travels to Waterville, Maine, for a doubleheader against Thomas College. Game one of the twinbill starts at 1:00 p.m.