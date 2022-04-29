Baseball falls in two games at Saint Joseph’s

STANDISH – The University of Maine at Farmington dropped a pair of games to in-state rival Saint Joseph’s College in a non-conference baseball doubleheader on Thursday at Larry Mahaney Diamond.

UMaine-Farmington (8-21) fell to Saint Joseph’s, 4-1, in game one, and the Monks completed the sweep with a 6-1 victory in game two.

In game one, Saint Joseph’s plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a tied ball game and vault into a 3-1 lead. The Monks manufactured their two runs on three hits, including one run plated by Jonathan Dube’s RBI single to left field.

The Monks tacked on a single insurance run in the sixth inning.

UMaine-Farmington plated its lone run in the second inning off Matt Haines’ RBI single to center field, scoring Will Cauchon. Cauchon got aboard with a single to lead off the frame.

The Beavers were held to just three hits, all singles, and stranded five runners on base. Five different UMaine-Farmington pitchers saw action in the game, with Lucas Tuttle getting charged with the loss.

Saint Joseph’s (26-11) posted single runs in the first and second innings of game two to grab an early 2-0 lead, but UMaine-Farmington got one of the runs back in the top of the fourth when Danny Terhune drew a leadoff walk and eventually crossed on Tyler Lambert’s double-play grounder later in the frame.

The Monks came back with five runs in the home half of the fifth, keyed by Matt Thibault’s two-run double to center field that scored Ben Gravel and Morgen Doughty.

Riley Bartell and Jonny Pruett each went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Beavers in game two, together accounting for all six UMaine-Farmington hits.

UMaine-Farmington baseball wraps up its 2022 regular season this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at Husson University on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.