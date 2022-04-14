Baseball stopped by Colby; Sargent hits fourth HR of the season for the Beavers

FARMINGTON – Colby College scored a season-high 25 runs on 20 hits and downed the University of Maine at Farmington baseball team, 25-3, on Tuesday evening at Hippach Field.

UMaine-Farmington (4-15) trailed 13-0 at the mid-point of the third inning, before getting on the scoreboard thanks to Ryan Sargent’s two run home run to right center which also scored Riley Bartell. The round-tripper was Sargent’s fourth of the season and sixth of his UMF career.

Colby (13-5) added two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 22-2.

The Beavers tacked on their third run in the home half of the sixth on Hunter LaBossiere’s single up the middle, plating Jonny Pruett.

LaBossiere finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with one run batted in, while Sargent went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.

Colby’s Charlie Furlong went 2-for-6 at the plate to pace the Mules, with two runs scored and five RBIs.

UMaine-Farmington baseball returns to North Atlantic Conference play this Saturday, April 16, when it hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a doubleheader starting at 1:00 p.m. at Hippach Field.