Baseball stopped by MCLA on day two in Florida

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A pair of big innings by the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts fueled the Trailblazers to a 12-4 win over the University of Maine at Farmington baseball team, in the Beavers’ third game of their 2022 Florida spring break trip on Thursday at Northeast Regional Park.

MCLA (6-6) plated five runs in the third innings and put up four more runs in the fifth on their way to the win.

The two teams traded runs in the first inning, with UMF (0-3) pushing its run across on back-to-back two-out doubles by Riley Bartell and Ryan Sargent.

The Trailblazers broke the deadlock with a single run in the top of the second on a two-out RBI double by Austin Rachiele, and MCLA extended its lead with a five-run third inning on three hits and four walks including one intentional pass. MCLA’s four runs in the fifth stretched its lead to 11-1, and the Trailblazers added a single run in the top of the sixth for a 12-1 advantage.

UMF got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Sargent reached on a leadoff double, moved to third on Cal Tibberts’ base hit, and crossed later in the frame on a Will Cauchon single. Tibbetts was pushed across on Tyler Lambert’s ground out later in the inning.

The Beavers scored their final run in the eighth after Tibbetts drew a one-out walk, and scored on a Sam Peterson double.

Sargent finished the day 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and one run batted in. Anthony Boyle drew the loss in his two-and-two-thirds innings of work; he fanned four Trailblazer batters, but was responsible for seven runs, six earned, on six hits.

Rob Correia picked up the win over MCLA after scattering one run on three hits with five strikeouts over five innings on the hill.

UMaine-Farmington baseball completes its Florida spring break trip on Friday, March 18, with a doubleheader against Roger Williams University starting at 9:45 a.m.