STRONG – The Day Mountain Regional Middle School has challenged the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to a basketball game, which will be held in the gym at Day Mountain in Strong on Friday, January 13. The event opens at 3:30 p.m. with warm-ups and tip-off is at 4 p.m.

Suggested admission is $2 for adults and $1 for youth. There will be additional fundraising with concessions, a 50/50 raffle, and more. The event is open to the public.