Beavers come out on top after strong second half

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team cruised past the University of Southern Maine by a final score of 90-64 in Dearborn Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Terion Moss led all scorers with 22 points on 8-10 from the free-throw line with six rebounds and three steals.

Kyle Donlin and Nathan Violette each added 18 points. Donlin shot 8-13 from the field with seven rebounds and six assists while Violette shot 6-9 from the field and 4-6 at the free-throw line with three rebounds and one assist.

Jack Kane added a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four blocks.

Keenan Hendricks led USM in scoring with 11 points on 4-9 from the field with four rebounds as Jason Lombard added 10 points. Marcus Christopher notched eight points with 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

UMF shot 45.7 percent from the floor (32-70), 21.9 percent from behind the arc (7-32), and 73.1 percent at the free-throw line with a total of 46 rebounds, 15 assists, seven steals, and four blocks.

USM shot 33.8 percent from the field (26-77), 27.6 percent from three-point land (8-29), 50 percent at the free-throw line (4-8) with 47 rebounds, 15 assists, nine steals, and three blocks.

The Beavers will host Husson University 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.