Beavers stopped by Polar Bears in baseball doubleheader

BRUNSWICK – Bowdoin College put runs on the scoreboard early and held the University of Maine at Farmington baseball team in check the rest of the way in both games of the teams’ Saturday doubleheader, as the Beavers dropped two games to the Polar Bears at Pickard Field.

UMF fell to Bowdoin, 9-2, in game one of the twinbill, and 9-6 in the day’s second game.

In game one, Bowdoin (7-8) scored two runs in the first and two more in the third to take a 4-0 lead, before more than doubling its lead with a five-run uprising in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend its advantage to 9-0.

The Beavers (0-11) plated both or their runs in the sixth inning. Jonny Pruett opened the inning with a single up the middle, eventually crossing on Ryan Sargent’s sac fly to left field. Derek Gendreau got aboard with a single two batters after Pruett, and scored later in the frame on Will Cauchon’s base hit into right.

Sargent and Danny Terhune each had two hits for the Beavers, accounting for half of UMF’s eight hits in the game. UMF stranded five baserunners during the game.

UMF struck first in game two with Sargent’s two-run home run to right field in the top of the first inning, also plating Riley Bartell to put the Beavers into an early lead.

However, Bowdoin rallied with four runs in the home half of the first inning on five hits, including a double down the right field line off the bat of Gavin Cann which allowed two runs to score. The Polar Bears tacked on two more runs in the second on Cann’s two-run double down the left field line to advance their lead to 6-2. Kevin Murray added a solo home run for Bowdoin in the fifth to extend Bowdoin’s advantage to 7-2.

After Bowdoin added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth, stretching its lead to 9-2, UMF charged back with a four-run seventh inning on one hit and one Bowdoin error. The Beavers led off the frame with a pair of walks sandwiched around a hit batsman, and Sargent laced a single down the right field line to allow Terhune and Hunter LaBossiere to score.

Bartell came home later in the seventh on Matt Haines’ ground out to second, further narrowing the margin to 9-5. UMF pinch runner Sam Peterson crossed on a mishandled ball by Bowdoin at third, but Polar Bear reliever Jacob Warren ended the contest after inducing a fly ball to center field.

Sargent went 3-for-4 in game two, giving him five hits on the day, with four RBI and a run scored in game two. The Beavers stranded eight runners in game two.

Bowdoin finished with 11 hits, including three by left fielder Bobby Pearl. Polar Bear starter Jason Bogdanos lasted five innings and scattered five hits while allowing two earned runs. He struck out seven UMF batters.

UMF starter Lucas Tuttle went three innings in game two and allowed six earned runs on seven hits, but he also fanned five Polar Bear batters during his appearance.

UMF completes its weekend on Sunday, April 3, when it faces Curry College in a single game.