Beavers sweep Badgers in NAC doubleheader

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s softball team swept NVU-Johnson in a doubleheader on Sunday morning with a final score of 12-1 and 13-1 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) games.

In the first game, Morgan Noyes went 2-3 at the plate for the Beavers with two RBIs with Broghan Gagnon going 1-1 with two RBIs. Callie Hammer added two RBIs with a triple and a double while Olivia Paradis also added two RBIs. Leah Stevens went 3-3 with three runs with Kiley Merritt adding a hit and two runs.

Broghan Gagnon threw five innings for the Beavers, giving up just four hits and one earned run.

Nicole Mooney threw four innings for the Badgers, giving up 10 hits and 10 earned runs with two strikeouts. Ellery Kiefer went 1-1 with an RBI as Mia Blackwell went 1-1 and a run.

In game two (W, 13-1), Leah Stevens went 2-2 with two RBIs followed by Olivia Paradis who also notched two RBIs. Callie Hammer had a two-run homer over the left-field fence for two RBIs and two runs as Kayleigh Oberg homered to right-center for one RBI. Kennedy Savoy took over in center field and went 2-2 with two RBI and one run. Melissa Veitch added two hits with Makayla Wilson adding one hit.

Maddelyn Souza threw five innings for the Beavers, giving up five hits and no earned runs with three strikeouts.

Nicole Mooney threw four innings, giving up 13 hits and eight earned runs.

Julianna Reed went 2-2 with a run as Laura Dattilio, Nicole Mooney and Annika Dyhrberg each notched a hit.

The Beavers will be back in action on May 1 against NVU-Lyndon at 1 p.m.