Benefit Spandits 5K Trail Race and Kid’s 1-Mile Run July 29

FARMINGTON – Join us on July 29 for the Spandits 5K Trail Race and Kid’s 1-Mile Run to benefit the Mt. Blue High School Cross Country teams. Race Day Registration ONLY starts at 5 p.m. Come have some fun on our amazing Mt. Blue High School Cross Country Course!

Spandits!® 5k & Kid’s 1 Mile Trail Run

1 Mile at 6 pm & 5K at 6:30 pm, Friday, July 29th

Mt. Blue High School Cross Country Course

Location: Across from Mt. Blue High School at 128 Seamon Road, Farmington, ME

Parking: High School Lot

Registration: Race Day Registration ONLY starting at 5:00 pm

Sponsored by: Hight Chevrolet, Franklin Savings Bank, E.L. Vining and Sons, Shiretown Insurance, Allied Physical Therapy, Serenity Holistic Massage, Spandits, New Balance, The Awards Shoppe, and Andy’s Silkscreen

Benefit:The Mt. Blue High School Girl’s and Boy’s Cross Country Teams

Features: *T-Shirts to the first 75 registrants for the 5K *T-Shirts to the top finishers in each age category of Kid’s Mile

*PIES and BAKED GOODS!! *Race participants Raffle following the Awards Ceremony

*Results published in the local newspapers

Categories: 5K: 14 and Under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 +; 1-Mile: 6 and Under, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15

Awards: 5K: 1st Overall and Top 2 in each age group

1 Mile: T-Shirts to top finishers in each age category & Medallions for top 2 in each age group.

Registration Fee: 1-Mile – $8.00; 5K – $20.00

Questions? Contact Kelley at (207) 860-0306, coachcullenberg@mtbluersd.org

Entry Form (photocopies accepted)

NAME (print): ________________________________________________________________________

Age:________ Sex:__________ Phone:__________________________

Address:______________________________________City:_________________State:______Zip_______

1 Mile _______ 5K _________ For 5K Entrants Circle Adult Shirt Size: SM MD LG XL

In consideration of the acceptance of this entry, I hereby for myself, heirs, executors, administrators, waive and release any and all rights and claims for damages I may have against the organization holding this event, sponsors, race officials, organizers and volunteers associated with this event, for any injury that may occur as a result of my participation in this event.

Signature:___________________________________________Parent/Guardian (<18) Date: _________