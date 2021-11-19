Bessey reaches 1000 career points as women’s hoops falls at Bates

LEWISTON, Maine – Senior Alex Bessey drained 21 points and reached a career scoring milestone as the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team dropped an 85-56 decision to Bates College, Tuesday evening at Alumni Gym.

The loss was UMaine-Farmington’s first of the season after two straight wins to open the 2021-22 season, while Bates posted the win in its season opener.

Bessey went 8-of-14 from the floor with one 3-pointer and a 4-of-6 effort at the free-throw line to reach her 21 points, giving her 422 points over her three seasons at UMaine-Farmington. Coupled with her 584 points at Central Maine Community College (2017-19) puts the Jay, Maine, product at 1,006 points for her collegiate career.

Senior Tia Day was the only other Beaver in double digits with 13 points. Senior McKenna Brodeur tallied seven points, and matched Makayla Wilson with a team-high five rebounds.

Bates finished with five players in double-figures, led by Meghan Graff with 17 points.

An 11-0 run by the Bobcats midway through the first quarter broke open a 13-13 tie at the 5:36 mark, and Bates led the game the rest of the way.

Another 10-0 surge by the Bobcats to open the second quarter led to a 41-19 Bates lead with 6:23 showing on the clock, but the Beavers whittled away at Bates’ advantage and finished the quarter with layups from Bessey and Page Brown to trail by only 10 points, 46-36, at the halftime break.

Bates again began pulling away from UMaine-Farmington throughout the third quarter, and the Beavers trailed 68-47 heading into the final quarter. The Bobcats did not relent in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Beavers 17-9 in the frame.

The Bobcats shot .429 (36-of-84) from the floor while holding the Beavers to just .292 (19-of-65) shooting. Bates also enjoyed a 58-45 advantage on the boards, including a 26-16 margin on the offensive glass.

UMaine-Farmington women’s basketball makes its 2021-22 home debut on Friday, Nov. 19, when it hosts UMaine-Presque Isle, Rivier, and Lasell in the 2021 UMaine-Farmington Beaver Classic. The Beavers will face Rivier on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with UMPI and Lasell squaring off at 5:30 p.m. Matchups on Saturday, Nov. 20, will see UMPI and Rivier playing at 1:00 p.m., followed by UMaine-Farmington versus Lasell at 3:00 p.m.

All spectators to UMaine-Farmington home basketball games are required to wear masks, and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen tests accepted; “at home” tests not accepted) taken within 72 hours prior to the game. Complete information available at www.goUMFbeavers.com/COVID