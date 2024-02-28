Blue Crew Robotics kicks off the season with Week Zero competition

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, February 17 Blue Crew Robotics Team 6153 attended Week Zero in Bedford, New Hampshire. Week Zero is a pre-season event for the teams to get a feel for the field design and try out their robots. Committing to this event meant the team had to board the bus at 4 a.m. in order to arrive for the 7:30 a.m. registration. Blue Crew was one of 32 teams that competed in the event. In qualifications, the team placed 25th out of 32. During alliance selection the first seed alliance chose Blue Crew as their second pick, which allowed them to compete during the playoffs that day. The alliance partners were Harfangs Team 3117 from Quebec, Canada and IBots Team 2370 from Rutland, Vermont.

The team is excited for the first true event of the season called Granite State which will be held on February 29- March 2 in Salem, New Hampshire.

Blue Crew Robotics is a FIRST Robotics competition team from Farmington Maine. This team includes high school students from Spruce Mountain, Mt. Blue, the Foster Career and Technical Center, and homeschooled students. FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” The team has about 20 students participating this season. The team has been competing since 2016.

Please visit our website: https://www.bluecrew6153.org/home Instagram: @bluecrewrobotics, Facebook, and Youtube to connect with and stay updated about our team!

The Blue Crew would like to thank our sponsors: The Holmes Family, The Wilde Family, Franklin Savings Bank, Pallet One, CMP, Origin, McCathy Turbines, Otis Federal Credit Union, Dutch Gap Auto, and Androscoggin Bank.

The students that attended this event are Noah Civiello, Jack Cramer, Avery Ryder, Ben Lewis, Maggie Callaway, Gentry House, Gavin Provencher, Henry Renaud, Kipp Purrington, Landon Morse, Lucy Knowles, Mason Labonte, Violet Bellerose and, Wyatt Dorr.