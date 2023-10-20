Boden Gerry selected to represent Team USA at Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) is thrilled to announce that Boden Gerry, one of their talented student-athletes, has been selected to represent the school and the United States at the prestigious 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon in Snowboard Cross. This incredible achievement highlights CVA’s commitment to fostering young talent in the world of wintersport.

The Youth Olympic Games, a globally renowned sporting event, will take place in Gangwon, South Korea from Friday, January 19, 2024 – Thursday, February 1, 2024. The games are a platform for emerging athletes ages 15-18 from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level in their sport. Boden, age 17, has earned this rare and honorable opportunity through his unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and countless hours of hard work.

Boden’s journey to Gangwon is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the unwavering support of his family, coaches, teammates, and the entire CVA and Sugarloaf community. They are immensely proud of his achievements, and will be cheering him on as he competes on the international stage.

Head of School, Kate Webber Punderson ’89, expressed her pride and excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to see Boden represent our school and our nation at the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon. Boden came up through the CVA Weekend Program before attending the academy. Having the opportunity to see him grow, and progress in his sport, has been incredibly special. We are proud of Boden’s focus and determination and look forward to cheering him on on race day.”

When asked about how he felt when he received his invitation, Boden remarked, “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to compete on a world stage at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games. My largest goal in life is to win Gold at the Olympics, so receiving this invitation gets me one step closer to my end goal.”

As Boden embarks on this remarkable journey, CVA extends its warmest wishes for his success and safety at the Youth Olympic Games. We look forward to following his achievements and celebrating his accomplishments as he competes on the world stage.

ABOUT CARRABASSETT VALLEY ACADEMY AND THE YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

In addition to Snowboard Cross student-athlete Boden Gerry ’24, Ski Cross student-athletes Maggie Swain ’24 and Morgan Shute ’25 have been selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Gangwon, South Korea. Moguls student-athletes, Jack Egan ’25 and Chase Littlefield ’24 have been selected as first and second alternates, respectively, for Team USA.

The YOG is a globally renowned sporting event that takes place every four years and is organized by the International Olympic Committee. The 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place January 19 to February 1, 2024. The games are a platform for emerging athletes ages 15-18 from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level in their sport.

There are only 28 qualification spots for each gender in Ski Cross and Snowboard Cross, and 20 qualification spots for Dual Moguls, with each participating country sending only two or three athletes from each gender and discipline.

Carrabassett Valley Academy is an independent, college-preparatory boarding/day school for 7th grade to post-graduate students-athletes, located at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain that provides world-class athletic training in competitive skiing and snowboarding. CVA is more than a school; it is a way of life that is shaped by the ruggedness of the terrain and environment. We create an experience not found elsewhere, an experience that creates growth, opportunity, and choices. A full-on academic, athletic, and community experience that is life changing. To learn more about our unique school, visit our website at www.gocva.com.