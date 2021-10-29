Boys and girls 3-6 grade Farmington area basketball tryouts

FARMINGTON – If you’re looking for fun, challenging, and competitive basketball and to step up to the next level of completion. Please come tryout for travel team basketball! For boys and girls in grades 3 and 4, tryouts will be held at Mt. Blue Middle School Gym or MBMS Tuesday, November 2 and Thursday November 4 from 5 – 6 p.m. Tryouts for boys and girls in grades 5 and 6 will be held on the same dates from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Please have your parents / guardian RSVP and make it to at least one session or tryouts. Games are usually on Sundays with on occasional Saturday game. Fees and schedule to be determined at a later date.

For any questions and to RSVP contact

Coach Jeremy Drake: Jeremy.Drake@cmpco.com (207) 242-9052

This is not an RSU 9 sponsored event.