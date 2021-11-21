Brodeur charts double-double as UMF women’s basketball downs Lasell

FARMINGTON – Senior forward McKenna Brodeur charted a double-double and led five Beavers in double figures as the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team rolled to a 69-57 win over Lasell University, in Saturday’s final game of the 2021 UMF Beaver Classic at Dearborn Gym.

Brodeur charted 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, and hauled down 10 rebounds including four on the offensive glass.

Alex Bessey tallied 14 points, while Page Brown and Tia Day each logged 12 for the Beavers. Bea Stafford came off the bench to chip in 10 points. Day added eight boards and four assists.

After leading by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, UMF made it to the halftime break with a three-point advantage, 36-33.

Lasell briefly took the lead, 42-40, with 6:55 to play in the third quarter following Jasmine DePina’s layup, but UMF began to take charge of the game from there. The Beavers closed out the frame with a 10-2 run, with six points from Brodeur and four from Bessey, and led 59-51 heading into the final quarter.

UMF held Lasell to just six points in the fourth quarter, including just two points over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the period during which the Lasers shot 0-of-9 from the floor and committed six turnovers.

The Beavers finished the game with a .424 field goal percentage behind a season-high 28 field goals made on 66 attempts, and went 11-of-13 (.849) from the free-throw line. UMF forced Lasell into making 20 turnovers, resulting in 24 Beaver points.

Meg Carroll led Lasell with 28 points and was the lone Laser in double figures. DePina led the Lasers on the boards with 12 rebounds.

UMF women’s hoops improved to 4-1 with the victory, the program’s best start through five games since the 2005-06 campaign when the Beavers opened 4-1 on their way to a 24-5 record. The Beavers return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 23, when they travel to Saint Joseph’s College of Maine for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.