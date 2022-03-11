Brown and Backman strike for UMF, but women’s lax upended at southern Maine

GORHAM – The University of Southern Maine opened with 12 straight goals and the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse squad was not able to recover from the Huskies’ opening surge as the visiting Beavers fell to the Huskies, 20-2, in a non-conference clash on Tuesday evening at Hannaford Field.

Southern Maine (2-2) picked up first quarter hat tricks from Rachel Shanks and Kiaya Gatchell to pace the Huskies, who led 11-0 after the opening 15 minutes.

Emma Brown got UMF (0-2) on the scoreboard with 3:23 remaining in the second quarter with her free position shot into the lower-right corner of the goal past Huskies goalie Cece Racine, narrowing the margin to 12-1.

Shanks responded with an EMO goal with under two minutes remaining, sending the teams into the halftime break with Southern Maine holding a 13-1 lead.

The Huskies tacked on three more goals to open the third quarter, before the Beavers added to their score. Kaya Backman dodged her way across the front of the USM goal after taking a pass from Jade Petrie, eventually putting a shot past goalie Lydia Laslavic with 3:12 left in the period. Laslavic came on in pace of Racine to start the third quarter.

Southern Maine added three more goals in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Maddy Ten Kate got the start in the UMF goal and registered six saves, with Kate Nowell charting two stops in the fourth quarter. Racine and Laslavic combined to record one save in the Huskies’ goal.

UMF women’s lacrosse has a quick turnaround before it takes the field again on Thursday, March 10, when it faces Saint Joseph’s College in a non-conference clash. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.