Carrabassett Valley Academy sends seven athletes to compete at the 2024 Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championship

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) proudly announces that seven of its Freestyle Moguls athletes have been selected to compete at the prestigious 2024 Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championship. The event is scheduled to take place from March 22 to March 24 at Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire. These athletes have qualified for both Mogul and Dual Mogul events, showcasing their exceptional skill and dedication to their sport.

The Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championship is an invite-only competition, featuring the top 60 male and female Moguls athletes in the nation, including members of the U.S. Mogul Ski Team. This event serves as the pinnacle of Mogul skiing in the United States, where athletes vie for national titles in their discipline. To have seven athletes from CVA receive invitations for both Moguls and Dual Moguls events is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the program’s strength and caliber.

Coach Nate McKenzie expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating, “I’m amazed by our whole team this year. Having a small team of eleven athletes, I’m so proud to have four females and three males representing CVA at U.S. Nationals.” The dedication and hard work of these athletes, along with the guidance and support of Coach McKenzie, have propelled them to this prestigious stage of competition.

The seven athletes selected to represent CVA at the 2024 Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championship are:

Women:

Kenadie Dickey, Class of 2026, Belgrade, ME

Kennedy Hicks, Class of 2025, from Carrabassett Valley, ME

Natalee McKenzie, Class of 2024, from Kingfield, ME

Celia Rose, Class of 2027, from Kingfield, ME

Men:

Jack Egan, Class of 2025, from Kingfield, ME

Gabe Landry, Class of 2026, from Carrabassett Valley, ME

Chase Littlefield, Class of 2024, from Yarmouth, ME

All seven athletes hail from the state of Maine, with four of them attending Franklin County Public Schools before joining the CVA program.