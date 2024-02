FARMINGTON – Mt Blue High School’s basketball teams are facing the Lawrence Bulldogs this weekend.

The number 2 seeded Mt Blue High School (MBHS) Cougar boys team will take on the number 7 seed Lawrence Bulldogs at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

The number 8 seeded MBHS Cougar girls will take on the number 1 seed Lawrence Bulldogs at the Augusta Civic Center on Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m.