CVA athlete Nathan Pare secures career-best 2nd place at Dolni Morava Snowboardcross European Cup

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) is thrilled to announce that athlete Nathan Pare, a member of U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s SBX Development Group, achieved a remarkable career milestone on January 31, 2024. At the Dolni Morava Snowboardcross European Cup Race held in the Czech Republic, Nathan delivered an incredible performance, receiving his first silver medal at a European Cup event.

This outstanding result underscores Nathan’s exceptional skill, determination, and commitment to excellence in the sport of snowboardcross. As a representative of both CVA and the U.S. Snowboard Team’s SBX Development Group, Nathan continues to inspire with his dedication and remarkable achievements on the international stage.

Snowboard Program Director at CVA, Freddy McCarthy, had the following to say about Nate’s performance at the race, “Nate navigated his way through all of the heats, making multiple passes. He showcased great strategy and execution, earning his place on the podium.”

CVA extends heartfelt congratulations to Nathan on this well-deserved accomplishment and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.