CVA athlete Nathan Pare wins Snowboard Cross Rookie of the Year

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) is proud to announce that post-graduate athlete, Nathan Pare, has received the prestigious “Rookie of the Year” award.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation, also known as FIS (French: Fédération Internationale de Ski et de Snowboard), the highest international governing body for skiing and snowboarding, bestowed this honor upon Pare directly following the final World Cup event of the season at Mont Sainte Anne in Quebec, Canada.

FIS presents this award annually to one male and one female, from the sport of Snowboard Cross who have completed a first full-season of competitions.

The criteria for the “Rookie of the Year” award is based on the following:

– 50% results in the current season

– 50% personality and attitude

The recipients of the award are selected through a voting process conducted by the Team Captains during the final World Cup competition of the year. Each Team Captain holds one vote, and in order to secure the award, the winner must obtain an absolute majority of votes. This process underscores the esteemed nature of the “Rookie of the Year” award.

CVA Coach Freddy McCarthy had the following to say about Pare’s award, “Nate, your skills, dedication, and positive outlook truly make you stand out. I’m incredibly proud of you and excited to see where the future takes you. Congratulations on being named Rookie of the Year. You absolutely deserve it!”