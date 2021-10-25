Daniels, Twitchell score for Beavers in field hockey win over NEC

HENNIKER, New Hampshire – A pair of first quarter goals from Mya Daniels and Ginny Twitchell propelled the University of Maine at Farmington field hockey team to a 2-1 win over New England College, in a New England Collegiate Conference victory on Saturday at Don Melander Field.

Daniels scored her unassisted tally with 9:04 remaining in the opening stanza, putting the Beavers in front with an early 1-0 lead.

UMF doubled its advantage to 2-0 with 1:39 showing in the first quarter on a goal by Ginny Twitchell.

The Beavers kept their shutout lead throughout the remainder of the opening half despite being outshot by the Pilgrims over the first 30 minutes, 6-3. The Pilgrims outshot the Beavers again in the third quarter, 6-5, but were still scoreless through 45 minutes of play.

New England College got on the scoreboard with 14:16 remaining in the game when Drea Chin found the back of the UMF cage off an assist by Mikayla Vincent.

The Beavers’ Katelyn Rouleau was credited with nine saves in the UMF goal, while Ellie Philben tallied four stops for the Pilgrims. NEC finished the game with a 17-8 advantage in total shots, and a 7-5 margin in penalty corners.

UMF improved to 7-7 overall with the victory, 4-3 in NECC play. The Beavers conclude their 2021 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 30, when they travel to Bangor to face Husson University. Game time is slated for 1 p.m.