Deadline Dec. 31: Nominations for new Mt. Blue High School Athletics Hall of Fame sought

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School Athletics Hall of Fame has been established as a way to honor the rich history and traditions associated with successful athletics at Mt. Blue High School (MBHS).

In addition, the Hall will be a means to recognize, preserve and honor individuals who have made significant impacts on the athletic programs throughout the district. The Athletics Hall of Fame will celebrate athletic excellence as an essential educational component in the high school experience at Mt. Blue High School.

The deadline for nominations to the newly created Mt. Blue High School Athletics Hall of Fame is Friday, Dec. 31. Nomination information and a form can be found here.

If you have any questions about the Athletics Hall of Fame, please contact RSU 9’s athletic director Chad Brackett.