Fall Fit Girls program in 10th year

WILTON – The Fit Girls after school running and reading program will be starting up, in-person,

Sept. 20 at the three elementary schools in RSU 9. The program will be following the guidelines required by RSU 9 and recommended by the Maine CDC. For the past year and half, Fit Girls has held a virtual program.

Fit Girls is geared for girls in 4th and 5th grades and combines reading and running.

Under the direction of Deb Aseltine of Wilton, the program’s mission is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle that includes regular exercise for the body, the mind, and the heart. Aseltine said the program, in its 10th year, helps develop the three C’s of self-esteem: competence, confidence and connectedness.

The program features a great book of the day and features a positive message. In addition, the girls participate in healthy confidence building games, stretching, and running and or walking in laps around the school and fields with a cool down and happy thought for the day to finish.

The running/walking program is designed to gradually and safely build the endurance to run or walk a local 5K race in October. The approach of the program is non-competitive, and each girl is encouraged to find a pace that is comfortable for her.

Thanks to the generosity of local clubs, businesses and individuals, the program remains at no cost to the girls. For this Aseltine said she is extremely grateful. There is such a need in our community for getting young children moving while being able to share great books.

Registration is online at: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org and registration deadline is September 18th. The program is not a Mt Blue RSD sponsored event. However, Aseltine is grateful to the district for the support and use of facilities to run the program, as well as the teachers at each school who assist as coaches.