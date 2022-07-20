Farmington man running to raise money

FARMINGTON – David Huish of Farmington will mountain run across the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire as a fundraiser for the Farmington Ski Club of his beloved Titcomb Mountain. The run will take place during the second week of August.

Monies raised in this marathon distance run over eleven high peaks with over 9,000 vertical feet of climbing will be used for a matching fund for money donated by Judy Bjorn to be used for young children’s programs.

The route will cover highly technical terrain over the tallest mountains in New England. In order from Pinkham Notch to Crawford Notch – Mts. Madison, Adams, Jefferson, Clay, Washington, Monroe, Franklin, Eisenhower, Pierce, Jackson, and Webster.

Huish has run this high peak traverse in years past and has been training since last winter to break his PR record on this route set in 2007.

The Farmington Ski Club is a 501c3 non- profit organization so any money donated is tax deductible. Checks should be made out to Farmington Ski Club and mailed to: Farmington Ski Club PO Box 138 West Farmington, ME 04992.