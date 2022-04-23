Farmington Sports news: UMaine-Presque Isle tops the Beavers in NAC baseball twinbill

UMaine-Presque Isle tops the Beavers in NAC baseball twinbill

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington baseball team was unable to get its bats going against North Atlantic Conference rival UMaine-Presque Isle on Thursday and lost both ends of a doubleheader to the visiting Owls at Hippach Field.

The Beavers dropped a 6-1 decision in the seven-inning opening game of the twinbill, and lost 18-5 in the nine-inning second game.

UMaine-Presque Isle broke a tied ball game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with Tanner Veilleux sacrificing home Bailey Corley in the fourth and Timmy Burns lacing a double into left-center to score Payton Jones in the fifth.

The Owls’ three-run uprising in the seventh, keyed by Nick Perfitt’s two-run double, effectively put the game away.

UMaine-Farmington plated its lone run in the home half of the second inning. Troy Johnson singled into left-center field, allowing Will Cauchon to score from second.

In game two, UMaine-Presque Isle scored 18 runs on 25 hits, including eight runs in the first inning on six hits and two UMaine-Farmington errors. Two-run singles by Anthony Searels and Ricky Goupille accounted for half the Owls’ runs in the frame.

The Beavers got two runs back in the bottom of the first inning on Ryan Sargent’s two-run home run to right field. The blast was Sargent’s fifth home run of the season, and seventh of his career.

The Owls went on to add three runs in the top of the second inning, extending their lead to 11-2, with additional runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. UMaine-Presque Isle tacked on a single run in the eighth to complete its scoring.

UMaine-Farmington added a single run in the sixth on Riley Bartell’s RBI grounder to short, and pushed two more runs across in the seventh on a walk, two hits, and a fielder’s choice grounder.

UMaine-Farmington baseball returns to the diamond on Tuesday, April 26, when it faces UMaine-Presque Isle in two games slated to be played in Presque Isle, Maine.

BASEBALL

UMaine-Presque Isle 6, UMaine-Farmington 1

UMaine-Presque Isle 18, UMaine-Farmington 5

Farmington, Maine — Hippach Field

UMaine-Farmington 6-19, 4-6 NAC

UMaine-Presque Isle 6-19, 3-3 NAC

Thursday, April 21, 2022