Field hockey stopped by Husson in NECC tourney semifinals

WATERVILLE – Husson University recorded the lone goal in Saturday’s second New England Collegiate Conference Field Hockey Tournament semifinal, allowing the Eagles to advance with a 1-0 win over the University of Maine at Farmington field hockey team on Saturday at Thomas College’s Bernatchez Field.

UMF controlled play at Husson’s end of the field in the opening quarter, outshooting the Eagles, 6-1. Control of the midfield area dominated the second quarter, and the teams went into the halftime intermission with the Beavers still holding a 7-4 advantage in total shots.

Husson broke the scoring drought with 9:56 to play in the third quarter, when the Eagles Allie Drew rammed a loose ball in front of the goal past UMF goalie Katelyn Rouleau to put Husson up, 1-0. The Eagles outshot the Beavers, 7-1, over the third period, and continued to outshoot UMF in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles finished the game with a 13-8 advantage in total shots, and an 8-2 margin in penalty corners. Rouleau finished the game with three saves, while Husson goalie Kimmie Goddard was credited with six saves.

The Beavers’ Lydia Wasina and Gracie Foss were each credited with two defensive saves.

UMF field hockey finished its 2021 season with a 7-9 overall record.