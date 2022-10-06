Fit and Fun 5K Oct. 22 to benefit Fit Girls Programs

WILTON – The 7th Annual Fit and Fun 5K to benefit Fit Girls programs will be happening on Saturday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilson Lake in Wilton. This open, timed 5K is made possible through the generous support of Franklin Savings Bank. Helping girls develop healthy bodies, healthy minds, and healthy hearts is the Fit Girls mission. Fit Girls is in the 12th season and continues to offer consistent after school programs that provide an opportunity for the girls to learn a skill and develop self- esteem with the goal of having fun.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to come out and support the programs. A smile across the finish line says it all and makes the time, energy, and preparation all worth it.

Please visit the Fit Girls website to register: Fit Girls of Wilton. Pre registration is encouraged.