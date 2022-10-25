Fit and Fun 5K results

WILTON – It was a great day on Saturday to run a 5K at Wilson Lake. The event, sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, was a benefit run for the Fit Girls program. Many people including the Fit Girls and families attended. The Fit Girls program will be offered again in the spring for 4th and 5th grade girls in RSU 9.

Sarah Reynolds, 43, took first place female with a time of 22:02.5 and a pace of 7:06. Finley Ward, 16, took first place male with a time of 19:19.3 and a pace of 6:13. Full results in a PDF file may be found here.

Please see www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org for more information.