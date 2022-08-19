Fit Girls Registration now open

WILTON – The Fit Girls after school program registration for 4th and 5th grade girls is now open. Registration may be accessed at our website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org. Currently, the Fit Girls after school programs are held at Academy Hill, Cape Cod Hill School, and Cascade Brook Schools for 4th and 5th grade girls. The Fit Girls program, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is not an RSU 9 sponsored event, but Fit Girls is extremely grateful to RSU 9 for the use of facilities.

The mission of Fit Girls is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle that includes regular exercise for the body, the mind and heart. The running and reading program builds self-esteem and confidence and helps girls connect with, and give back to, their community.

In addition, the Fit Girls Fit and Fun Fall 5K will be back in person on Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Lake. The run/walk is open to the public and benefits the Fit Girls programs.

For more information about Fit Girls, please contact wiltonfitgirls@gmail.com.