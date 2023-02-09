Fit Girls spring registration opens

WILTON – The Fit Girls after school running and reading program for girls in RSU 9 in the 4th and 5th grades is now open online. Fit Girls is helping to promote an active and healthy outdoor lifestyle at a zero-cost to the families in the region. As the need for creating healthy choices among our youth continues to be more important every day, they teach girls the value of being active regardless of their size, shape, or ability. They also teach girls that by reading great books, it encourages them to think creatively and in a fun way. By introducing girls to meaningful books with positive messages, Fit Girls helps girls gain a deeper appreciation for themselves and their unlimited potential.

The running/walking program is designed to gradually and safely build endurance to run or walk a local 5K race in May. The approach of the program is non-competitive, and each girl is encouraged to find a pace that is comfortable for her.

Thanks to the generosity of grants and individual donations, the program remains at no cost to the girls. There is such a need in our community for getting young children moving while being able to share great books. Registration is online only and may be completed by visiting the Fit Girls website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org. Fit Girls is not a Mt. Blue RSD sponsored event. However, Fit Girls is grateful to the RSU 9 district for the support and use of facilities to run the program.