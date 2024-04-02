Five CVA athletes to represent Team USA at 2024 FIS World Junior Championships

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) proudly announces that five of its athletes have been chosen to represent Team USA at the 2024 FIS World Junior Championships. These events provide important international benchmarking, serve as a stepping stone to higher-level international competition, and offer a significant opportunity for athletes to showcase their talent on the global stage.

The FIS Snowboard Cross World Junior Championships are scheduled to take place in Gudauri, Georgia from April 4 to April 7. Invited CVA athletes are:

Boden Gerry, Class of 2024, of Carrabassett Valley, ME

Nathan Pare, Post-graduate, of Bethel, ME

The FIS Ski Cross World Junior Ski Championships will be held in Idre Fjåll, Sweden, from April 13 to April 15. Invited CVA athletes are:

Sullivan Butler, Class of 2024, of Carrabassett Valley, ME

Morgan Shute, Class of 2025, of Allendale, NJ

Maggie Swain, Class of 2024, of Kingfield, ME

U.S. Ski & Snowboard praised the Team USA, highlighting, “With both national team members and top U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes from clubs across the country, this year’s team consists of heavy hitters who have already made appearances on the World Cup stage along with up-and-coming riders looking to prove themselves on an international level.”

Head of School, Kate Webber Punderson, shared her heartfelt congratulations, stating, “Congratulations to all the talented athletes representing CVA! Their hard work and passion for their sport have earned them this incredible opportunity. The entire CVA community is immensely proud of their achievements, and we wish them the best of luck as they compete on the world stage.”