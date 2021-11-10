Foundry offering free classes to vets

FARMINGTON – The Foundry BJJ in Farmington will be offering free classes and training for all veterans for the months of November and December.

“I know the holidays can be a particularly difficult time for some. I personally do not have any close family in the area and during the holidays I lean heavily on the friends and relationships that I have made through The Foundry over the 16 years that I’ve been involved,” owner Seth Harris said.

“I want to open up our amazing community that we have created to those who could use a support network of their own. Come see what we are about. Learn, laugh, and challenge yourself. It can be a great escape from whatever you are dealing with.”

Please email Foundry.Farmington@gmail.com with any questions.

Class schedules can be seen here www.foundrybjj.com/schedule.