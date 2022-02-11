Fourteen members of UMF field hockey make national academic squad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 14 members of the University of Maine at Farmington field hockey team were recognized as members of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad, which was announced Thursday.
The NFHCA’s National Academic Squad honors collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-points average of 3.30-or-higher through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Leading the list of nominees for UMF were Chloe Horn and Lydia Wasina, both of whom received National Academic Squad recognition for the fourth time in their collegiate careers.
The full list of UMF honorees is as follows:
Alex Bessey, Senior, from Jay
Emily Corbett, Senior, from Otisfield
Mya Daniels, Junior, from Limington
Grace DiMarco, Senior, from Uxbridge, Massachusetts
Chloe Horn, Senior, from Arlington, Massachusetts
Erin Jasper, First Year, from Milford, New Hampshire
Tiana McDougall, First Year, from Corinth
Jacie Nickerson, First Year, from Thorndike
Jade Petrie, Junior, from Wells
Abby Pomerleau, Junior, from Saco
Ariana St. Clair, Sophomore, from Westbrook
Lydia Wasina, Senior, from Waterboro
Emma Willey, First Year, from Lisbon Falls
Kelsey Williams, Junior, from Freeport