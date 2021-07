FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Babe Ruth U14 All Star team will head to the New England Regional Tournament this weekend after winning the State Championship. The team won 5-4 against the Capital Area Babe Ruth All Stars who were previously undefeated. The game went into a double elimination so the Franklin County Babe Ruth team had to win two back to back games, which they accomplished.

The New England Regional Tournament will take place in Rochester, NH this weekend.