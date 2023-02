FARMINGTON – The JMG program at Mt. Blue High School is hosting the Harlem Tricksters comedy basketball game on Wednesday, March 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Riverside Florists, Arkay Pizza, and Java Joes. Funds go to the JMG (Jobs for Maine Graduates) program to support scholarships for JMG students.