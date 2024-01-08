Harriman’s career night lifts Beavers to victory to open the 2nd half of the season

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington junior captain Will Harriman (Biddeford, Maine) dropped a career-high 30 points, knocking down 6-7 from beyond the arc and tallying nine rebounds to help the Beavers secure their eighth victory of the season, topping the visiting Dean Bulldogs, 95-77.

The first half unfolded as a highly competitive battle, witnessing seven lead changes. With 10 minutes remaining, the game was locked at 18-17 in favor of Dean. First-year forward Jason Reynolds (Winslow, Maine) ignited the Beaver offense, contributing eight consecutive points for Farmington, propelling them to a four-point lead. However, Dean swiftly retaliated, reclaiming a one-point advantage with a layup from Paris Smith and a three-pointer from AJ Weston on consecutive possessions.

Undeterred, the Beavers regained control as Harriman sank a pivotal three-pointer from the left corner, courtesy of an exquisite pass from Patrick McKenney (Newcastle, Maine). Harriman’s contribution, coupled with a Zachary Mickle (Billerica, Mass.) layup, extended the Beaver lead to seven – the highest of the first half.

Dean found numerous answers for every Beaver run in the opening half and trailed by just four, 44-40, heading into halftime.

The Beavers came out of halftime rolling on offense and were quickly able to open up a 13-point advantage just 4:15 into the 2nd half.

The three-point shot became a potent weapon for the Beavers, as they connected on an impressive 9-15 from beyond the arc. Harriman and Simon Chadbourne (Portland, Maine), were instrumental, shooting a combined 8-11 from downtown.

Maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half, the Bulldogs managed to trim the deficit to nine on a couple of occasions. However, every attempt at a comeback was thwarted by timely three-pointers from Harriman and Chadbourne, who collectively sank three consecutive threes, extending the Farmington lead to a comfortable 18 points with just a minute to play.

Harriman’s standout performance saw him finish with a game-high 30 points on 10-14 shooting, showcasing remarkable consistency with 15 points in each half and three three-pointers in each period. Chadbourne contributed 18 points, connecting on 6-13 three-point attempts. Mickle provided valuable support with 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Junior forward Dylan Griffin (Saco, Maine) stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, while Reynolds finished with 10 points and eight boards off the bench.

On the Bulldogs’ side, West and Charles Walker led the scoring with 21 points each, while Weston also chipped in with seven assists and four rebounds.

With this victory, the Beavers improved their season record to 8-4, while Dean dropped to 5-7.

UP NEXT

The Beavers are set to host Husson University in a crucial conference matchup on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The game promises to be a thrilling contest as Farmington looks to build on their recent success.