Health Care Golf Classic raises $22K for public health programming



FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Health Care Golf Classic was held July 11 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. The tournament benefitted the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center.

Thirteen teams from throughout Maine took part in the event on a picture perfect day with amazing mountain views.

TAC Architectural comprised of Noah Preble, Lucas Preble, Justin Hicks, and Kyle Murdock came out on top in a tie with Beer 30’s Everett McNally, Randy Hart, Ryan Allender, and Alex Biron. The tie was broken by TAC scoring one stroke under Beer 30’s on hole 18 per contest rules.

The tournament featured closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests. Closest-to-the-pin winners were Ann Nemi and Adam Orser, while the men’s and women’s longest drive winners were Ryan Atwood and Hailee Perkins, respectively.

Major sponsors included Hebert Construction, Franklin Savings Bank and Hight dealerships.

Trampas Hutches, FCHN president stated, “We are delighted to be back at Sugarloaf to celebrate the thirty-fourth year of the Health Care Golf Classic. Its longevity and success is due to the fantastic support from teams and players who take part each year, as well as the corporate sponsors that make this a successful event.”

Many businesses contributed items for the silent auction and ten golf courses gave certificates for the popular greens fee raffle during the awards ceremony.

Next year’s event is scheduled for July 10.

This event’s proceeds will support patient experience enhancements in the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as well as public health programming by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.