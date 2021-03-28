Illiano’s hat trick propels Beavers past Terriers

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team beat the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) preseason favorites by a final score of 12-7 in their season opener.

UMF’s Azure Illiano scored three goals on four shots with one ground ball and one caused turnover while Kristina Moody scored two goals on four shots.

Isabella Monbouquette scored two goals alongside Jade Petrie who also scored two goals. Petrie notched one ground ball, five draw controls while Monbouquette notched three ground balls with one caused turnover.

Kaya Backman, Alyssa Morse, and Emma Brown each scored one goal for the Beavers.

Mackenzie Driscoll scored three goals for the Terriers with two ground balls with one caused turnovers.

Autumn Howe scored two goals on four shots while Lauren Barlett and Nikki Bradstreet each scored one goal.

The Beavers will travel to Husson University on Saturday, April 3 for a noon start.