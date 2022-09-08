Introduction to Recurve Archery class to be held in Phillips

PHILLIPS – Starting in archery? On Target Archery Academy and Fox Carlton Sporting Camps are hosting a four-hour Introduction to Archery class on September 17, starting at 8:30 a.m. The class covers the basics of proper archery form in a fun and enjoyable group setting. Each archery class has USA Archery Certified instructors and coaches. Participants aged 8 and up are welcome to join the classes. On Target Archery Academy is honored to be invited by Fox Carlton Sporting Camps to present this course.

Students are expected to arrive 15 minutes before class starts to get their equipment set up. Instructors will cover the major topics for the National Training System Form, adjusted for the Beginning Archer. If you are an experienced archer and would like to hone your skills based on the National Training System this course is for you, as well. The topics are the major steps in the form:

Unit 1 – Orientation, introduction to the equipment, range safety

Unit 2 – Steps of shooting, alignment, grip and hook, string release

Unit 3 – Posture and stance, set, mind set; set-up, angular draw, anchor, transfer into holding; expansion, aiming; bow release and follow through

Unit 4 – Complete shot cycle review, learn how to score

Equipment (recurve bow, arrows, targets, arm guard and finger tab) to complete the course will be provided by On Target Archery Academy at no charge. Those students that wish to use their own equipment must have the instructor’s approval.

Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps & Campground

P.O. Box 103, 35 Fox Carlton Pond Road, Phillips, Maine 04966

Email: Jon.pound1947@gmail.com ~ 207-639-2538

Website: www.foxcarltonpond.com