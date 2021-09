Kindergarten basketball will run on Mondays & Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting Oct. 4 at Academy Hill School.

***RULES TO PARTICIPATE***

•Entrance to the gym will be restricted to the gym doors only.

•Everyone will need to sign in at a sign up sheet upon entering (to use for contact tracing purposes).

•Everyone will need to use the hand sanitizing station both entering the building and exiting the building.

•Everyone needs to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.