KVAC outdoor track meet results

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School hosted the KVAC outdoor track meet on April 22, 2022. After 19 events the Mt. Blue girls team took third and the boys team came in fourth place.

Girls Team Rankings: 1) Cony High School 104 2) Oxford Hills Comprehensive 62

3) Mt. Blue High School 59 4) Winslow High School 39

Boys Team Rankings: 1) Winslow High School 80 2) Oxford Hills Comprehensive 73

3) Cony High School 58 4) Mt. Blue High School 55

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals Wind H#

Finals

1 Ashley Richardson 11 Oxford Hills 13.51 NWI 3

2 Allie Kimball 11 Winslow High 13.90 NWI 3

3 Kalli Johnson 9 Oxford Hills 14.56 NWI 3

4 Tameeka Blauvelt 10 Mt. Blue Hig 14.61 NWI 3

5 Jasmin Hayer 12 Oxford Hills 14.68 NWI 3

6 Anna Montoya 11 Mt. Blue Hig 14.72 NWI 2

7 Caroline Hendrickson 9 Cony High Sc 14.88 NWI 1

8 Kylie Danforth 11 Oxford Hills 14.93 NWI 2

9 Natalee Orr 9 Mt. Blue Hig 15.11 NWI 3

10 Gabby Tibbetts 11 Cony High Sc 15.23 NWI 2

11 Jenna Hanoian 12 Cony High Sc 15.43 NWI 1

12 Autumn Hensley 10 Mt. Blue Hig 16.05 NWI 1

13 Brielle Tinker 9 Mt. Blue Hig 16.58 NWI 2

14 Heavenly Vernesoni 9 Mt. Blue Hig 16.60 NWI 1

15 Abby Toohey 9 Oxford Hills 17.22 NWI 3

16 Keren Robeneka 9 Cony High Sc 17.77 NWI 1

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals Wind H#

1 Ashley Richardson 11 Oxford Hills 27.59 NWI 2

2 Mckayla Fortin 12 Winslow High 29.92 NWI 2

3 Kalli Johnson 9 Oxford Hills 30.69 NWI 1

4 Natalee Orr 9 Mt. Blue Hig 30.92 NWI 2

5 Caroline Hendrickson 9 Cony High Sc 31.20 NWI 1

6 Anna Montoya 11 Mt. Blue Hig 32.61 NWI 2

7 Jenna Hanoian 12 Cony High Sc 33.77 NWI 2

8 Africa Serrano 9 Mt. Blue Hig 34.72 NWI 1

9 Heavenly Vernesoni 9 Mt. Blue Hig 35.53 NWI 1

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals

1 Ashley Richardson 11 Oxford Hills 1:05.22

2 Allie Kimball 11 Winslow High 1:09.36

3 Kylie Danforth 11 Oxford Hills 1:15.46

4 Annabelle Orth 9 Cony High Sc 1:17.37

5 Reece Adams 9 Mt. Blue Hig 1:23.60

Girls 800 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Grace Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 2:30.72

2 Addison Pellerin 9 Winslow High 2:48.75

3 Brynne Robbins 12 Mt. Blue Hig 2:59.91

4 Noella Pepin 11 Winslow High 3:03.69

5 Caroline Sheets 12 Oxford Hills 3:13.15

6 Brielle Tinker 9 Mt. Blue Hig 3:16.11

7 Adelaide Harthorn 9 Oxford Hills 3:19.58

8 Kailee Farrar 12 Oxford Hills 3:37.26

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Loralie Grady 9 Cony High Sc 6:15.93

2 Nora McCourt 9 Mt. Blue Hig 6:25.14

3 Emma Farnham 12 Winslow High 6:44.30

4 Caroline Sheets 12 Oxford Hills 7:34.48

5 Kailee Farrar 12 Oxford Hills 7:56.42

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Bri Harriman 12 Cony High Sc 13:21.05

2 Loralie Grady 9 Cony High Sc 13:41.63

3 Moriah Reusch 11 Mt. Blue Hig 14:16.16

4 Nora McCourt 9 Mt. Blue Hig 14:57.50

5 Willow Adler 10 Oxford Hills 15:51.58

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Name Year School Finals Wind

1 Kristen Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 17.69 NWI

2 Mallory Audette 12 Cony High Sc 18.76 NWI

3 Autumn Hensley 10 Mt. Blue Hig 20.63 NWI

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Name Year School Finals

1 Kristen Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 51.60

2 Vanessa Norris 12 Winslow High 54.98

3 Mallory Audette 12 Cony High Sc 57.95

4 Jasmin Hayer 12 Oxford Hills 58.55

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Cony High School 58.57

1) Mallory Audette 12 2) Gabby Tibbetts 11

3) Caroline Hendrickson 9 4) Jenna Hanoian 12

5) Bri Harriman 12 6) Keren Robeneka 9

2 Mt. Blue High School 59.91

1) Tameeka Blauvelt 10 2) Anna Montoya 11

3) Reece Adams 9 4) Natalee Orr 9

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Winslow High School 4:43.04

1) Allie Kimball 11 2) Vanessa Norris 12

3) Addison Pellerin 9 4) Mckayla Fortin 12

2 Cony High School 4:50.14

1) Grace Kirk 12 2) Mallory Audette 12

3) Annabelle Orth 9 4) Caroline Hendrickson 9

5) Bri Harriman 12 6) Loralie Grady 9

3 Mt. Blue High School 5:33.79

1) Brynne Robbins 12 2) Brielle Tinker 9

3) Reece Adams 9 4) Anna Montoya 11

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Cony High School 11:05.75

1) Grace Kirk 12 2) Loralie Grady 9

3) Annabelle Orth 9 4) Bri Harriman 12

2 Winslow High School 11:26.12

1) Addison Pellerin 9 2) Noella Pepin 11

3) Mckayla Fortin 12 4) Vanessa Norris 12

3 Mt. Blue High School 11:29.75

1) Brynne Robbins 12 2) Moriah Reusch 11

3) Cassidy Hardy 9 4) Nora McCourt 9

Girls High Jump

Name Year School Finals

1 Kristen Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 4-10.00

2 Brooklyn Alexander 10 Oxford Hills 4-08.00

3 Reece Adams 9 Mt. Blue Hig 4-00.00

Girls Pole Vault

Name Year School Finals

1 Naomi Lefebvre 12 Oxford Hills 6-00.00

— Abby Toohey 9 Oxford Hills NH

Girls Long Jump

Name Year School Finals Wind

1 Kalli Johnson 9 Oxford Hills 15-00.00 NWI

2 Annabelle Orth 9 Cony High Sc 11-04.00 NWI

3 Keren Robeneka 9 Cony High Sc 10-05.00 NWI

— Tealah Ward 9 Cony High Sc FOUL

Girls Triple Jump

Name Year School Finals Wind

1 Bri Harriman 12 Cony High Sc 31-01.00 NWI

2 Kristen Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 28-01.00 NWI

3 Natalee Orr 9 Mt. Blue Hig 27-03.50 NWI

4 Africa Serrano 9 Mt. Blue Hig 26-03.00 NWI

5 Keren Robeneka 9 Cony High Sc 19-04.50 NWI

Girls Shot Put

Name Year School Finals

1 Grace Kirk 12 Cony High Sc 28-10.00

2 Cassidy Hardy 9 Mt. Blue Hig 24-02.50

3 Naomi Lefebvre 12 Oxford Hills 22-09.50

4 Makenzie Grenier 11 Oxford Hills 22-09.00

5 Abby Malone 11 Cony High Sc 22-07.50

6 Tameeka Blauvelt 10 Mt. Blue Hig 22-02.00

7 Maddy Stack 11 Oxford Hills 21-08.00

8 Elise Cunningham 10 Cony High Sc 21-05.00

9 Gabby Tibbetts 11 Cony High Sc 20-04.00

Girls Discus Throw

Name Year School Finals

1 Cassidy Hardy 9 Mt. Blue Hig 73-07

2 Abby Malone 11 Cony High Sc 67-06

3 Tameeka Blauvelt 10 Mt. Blue Hig 65-11

4 Makenzie Grenier 11 Oxford Hills 60-03

5 Maddy Stack 11 Oxford Hills 49-08

Girls Javelin Throw

Name Year School Finals

1 Elise Cunningham 10 Cony High Sc 78-02

2 Cassidy Hardy 9 Mt. Blue Hig 75-10

3 Abby Malone 11 Cony High Sc 68-00

4 Ashley Richardson 11 Oxford Hills 65-00

5 Maddy Stack 11 Oxford Hills 62-09

6 Autumn Hensley 10 Mt. Blue Hig 50-09

7 Vanessa Norris 12 Winslow High 48-10

8 Jenna Hanoian 12 Cony High Sc 47-07

9 Moriah Reusch 11 Mt. Blue Hig 42-09

10 Emma Farnham 12 Winslow High 41-11

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

Name Year School Finals

1 Brielle Tinker 9 Mt. Blue Hig 11:10.96

2 Allyson Spencer 10 Winslow High 11:14.51

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals Wind H#

1 Nick Plamondon 12 Oxford Hills 11.18 NWI 5

2 Cyrus Evans 11 Mt. Blue Hig 11.74 NWI 5

3 Evan Watts 12 Winslow High 11.98 NWI 5

4 Elijah Klaiber 11 Cony High Sc 12.20 NWI 2

5 Ryan Martin 12 Winslow High 12.22 NWI 5

6 Lincoln Merrill 11 Oxford Hills 12.32 NWI 5

7 Eli Orth 10 Cony High Sc 12.36 NWI 3

8 Parker Sergent 10 Cony High Sc 12.45 NWI 3

9 Danny Phan 10 Cony High Sc 12.52 NWI 3

10 Zackery St. Pierre 12 Winslow High 12.58 NWI 5

11 Tanner Bickford 11 Oxford Hills 12.65 NWI 1

12 Talon Loftus 10 Winslow High 12.67 NWI 4

13 Cohen Parker 10 Cony High Sc 12.67 NWI 2

14 Ben Hilton 9 Mt. Blue Hig 12.77 NWI 3

15 Trevor Ward 12 Oxford Hills 12.82 NWI 5

16 Trey Morrison 11 Oxford Hills 12.84 NWI 4

17 Ben Palmer 10 Oxford Hills 13.04 NWI 4

18 Jayden Villalba 9 Oxford Hills 13.10 NWI 2

19 Alex Mayhew 11 Mt. Blue Hig 13.12 NWI 4

20 Sam Goodspeed 12 Mt. Blue Hig 13.33 NWI 4

21 Ryan Pelletier 12 Cony High Sc 13.34 NWI 1

22 Carlton Dailey 10 Oxford Hills 13.42 NWI 4

23 Thomas Hartnett 12 Oxford Hills 13.43 NWI 2

24 Joseph Beaudet 12 Oxford Hills 13.52 NWI 4

25 Anthony Noftall 10 Cony High Sc 13.60 NWI 1

26 Jake Varney 12 Cony High Sc 13.70 NWI 2

27 Jameson Russell 10 Cony High Sc 13.82 NWI 3

28 Alvaro Izquierdo 10 Mt. Blue Hig 14.58 NWI 2

29 William Kasperek 9 Oxford Hills 16.11 NWI 3

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals Wind H#

1 Nick Plamondon 12 Oxford Hills 22.86 NWI 6

2 Cyrus Evans 11 Mt. Blue Hig 23.88 NWI 5

3 Evan Watts 12 Winslow High 24.14 NWI 6

4 Ryan Martin 12 Winslow High 24.74 NWI 6

5 Elijah Klaiber 11 Cony High Sc 24.85 NWI 3

6 Parker Sergent 10 Cony High Sc 25.25 NWI 5

7 Eli Orth 10 Cony High Sc 25.63 NWI 5

8 Tanner Bickford 11 Oxford Hills 25.81 NWI 1

9 Danny Phan 10 Cony High Sc 25.86 NWI 5

10 Antoine Akoa 12 Winslow High 25.94 NWI 6

11 Alex Mayhew 11 Mt. Blue Hig 26.14 NWI 5

12 Luca Hardy 9 Cony High Sc 26.25 NWI 3

13 Trevor Ward 12 Oxford Hills 26.42 NWI 6

14 Jeremy Johnson 10 Oxford Hills 26.86 NWI 6

15 Jayden Villalba 9 Oxford Hills 26.97 NWI 2

16 Sam Goodspeed 12 Mt. Blue Hig 27.66 NWI 4

17 Anthony Noftall 10 Cony High Sc 27.86 NWI 3

18 Will Mayhew Mt. Blue Hig 28.04 NWI 2

19 Joseph Beaudet 12 Oxford Hills 28.08 NWI 2

20 Thomas Hartnett 12 Oxford Hills 28.26 NWI 2

21 Ryan Pelletier 12 Cony High Sc 28.40 NWI 4

22 Carlton Dailey 10 Oxford Hills 28.60 NWI 1

23 Eli LaVerdiere 9 Oxford Hills 28.62 NWI 4

24 Jameson Russell 10 Cony High Sc 29.00 NWI 1

25 Devon Guptill 9 Oxford Hills 29.59 NWI 2

26 Zackery Braun 10 Oxford Hills 29.95 NWI 4

27 Alvaro Izquierdo 10 Mt. Blue Hig 30.37 NWI 3

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Name Year School Finals H#

1 Cyrus Evans 11 Mt. Blue Hig 53.36 2

2 Levi Olin 12 Winslow High 56.61 2

3 Parker Sergent 10 Cony High Sc 57.18 1

4 Talon Loftus 10 Winslow High 59.40 1

5 Luca Hardy 9 Cony High Sc 59.94 2

6 Jackson Veilleux 9 Cony High Sc 1:01.38 2

7 Cody Roy 10 Oxford Hills 1:03.15 2

8 Cohen Parker 10 Cony High Sc 1:03.72 1

9 Raymond Evan-Sirois 10 Oxford Hills 1:30.29 1

Boys 800 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Joseph Richards 10 Winslow High 2:08.08

2 Cowen Young 11 Mt. Blue Hig 2:09.42

3 Ryan Yang 12 Winslow High 2:16.90

4 Lucas Hutchinson 9 Oxford Hills 2:16.95

5 Justin Rogers 10 Winslow High 2:34.44

6 Sam Coffin 11 Cony High Sc 2:43.40

7 Jack Dorval 12 Winslow High 2:46.22

8 Eben Buck 10 Cony High Sc 2:46.62

9 Raymond Evan-Sirois 10 Oxford Hills 3:56.43

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Jacob Pelletier 12 Cony High Sc 4:58.79

2 Cowen Young 11 Mt. Blue Hig 5:00.22

3 Grey Vanderwood 12 Oxford Hills 5:08.06

4 Lucas Hutchinson 9 Oxford Hills 5:08.12

5 Henri Mccourt 9 Mt. Blue Hig 5:08.84

6 Sam Goldey 10 Cony High Sc 5:21.90

7 Sam Coffin 11 Cony High Sc 5:37.22

8 Brandon Mastriano 10 Cony High Sc 5:40.99

9 Tomas Cundick 12 Mt. Blue Hig 5:42.57

10 Eben Buck 10 Cony High Sc 6:19.04

11 Aidan Warme 12 Winslow High 6:21.33

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Name Year School Finals

1 Henri Mccourt 9 Mt. Blue Hig 11:09.90

2 Braden Rioux 10 Winslow High 11:40.80

3 Sam Goldey 10 Cony High Sc 11:42.20

4 Kodi Quimby 11 Mt. Blue Hig 12:04.06

5 Brandon Mastriano 10 Cony High Sc 12:23.63

6 Cody Roy 10 Oxford Hills 12:24.71

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Name Year School Finals Wind

1 Jeremy Johnson 10 Oxford Hills 17.88 NWI

2 Evan Wilcox 12 Mt. Blue Hig 20.02 NWI

3 Braun Zackary 9 Oxford Hills 21.19 NWI

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Name Year School Finals

1 Evan Wilcox 12 Mt. Blue Hig 49.03

2 Isaac Roy 12 Oxford Hills 51.25

3 Carlton Dailey 10 Oxford Hills 52.86

4 Joseph Beaudet 12 Oxford Hills 54.69

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Winslow High School 46.85

1) Antoine Akoa 12 2) Ryan Martin 12

3) Evan Watts 12 4) Zackery St. Pierre 12

2 Cony High School 52.29

1) Will Campbell 12 2) Elijah Klaiber 11

3) Jake Varney 12 4) Conor Morin 11

5) Travis Harding 10 6) Eli Orth 10

3 Mt. Blue High School 53.62

1) Sam Goodspeed 12 2) Alvaro Izquierdo 10

3) Will Mayhew 4) Evan Wilcox 12

— Oxford Hills Comprehensive Hig DNF

1) Lincoln Merrill 11 2) Trevor Ward 12

3) Isaac Roy 12 4) Tanner Bickford 11

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Winslow High School 3:48.32

1) Evan Watts 12 2) Ryan Yang 12

3) Levi Olin 12 4) Joseph Richards 10

2 Cony High School 3:54.31

1) Luca Hardy 9 2) Jackson Veilleux 9

3) Elijah Klaiber 11 4) Parker Sergent 10

5) Sam Coffin 11 6) Eben Buck 10

3 Mt. Blue High School 3:56.93

1) Cyrus Evans 11 2) Alex Hardy 12

3) Ben Hilton 9 4) Cowen Young 11

4 Oxford Hills Comprehensive Hig 4:11.68

1) Lucas Hutchinson 9 2) Cody Roy 10

3) Grey Vanderwood 12 4) Noah Kissel 9

5) Isaac Roy 12 6)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

School Finals

1 Winslow High School 9:28.77

1) Joseph Richards 10 2) Braden Rioux 10

3) Ryan Yang 12 4) Justin Rogers 10

2 Cony High School 9:42.83

1) Luca Hardy 9 2) Sam Goldey 10

3) Jackson Veilleux 9 4) Sam Coffin 11

5) Eben Buck 10 6) Jacob Pelletier 12

3 Mt. Blue High School 9:48.29

1) Henri Mccourt 9 2) Kodi Quimby 11

3) Alex Hardy 12 4) Tomas Cundick 12

Boys High Jump

Name Year School Finals

1 Conor Morin 11 Cony High Sc J5-10.00

2 Lincoln Merrill 11 Oxford Hills J5-04.00

3 Antoine Akoa 12 Winslow High J5-10.00

4 Jeremy Johnson 10 Oxford Hills J5-04.00

5 Ryan Pelletier 12 Cony High Sc 5-00.00

6 Stephen Spencer 12 Winslow High 4-10.00

— Grey Vanderwood 12 Oxford Hills NH

— Eli LaVerdiere 9 Oxford Hills NH

— Kendall Kovales 9 Oxford Hills NH

— Alex Mayhew 11 Mt. Blue Hig NH

Boys Pole Vault

Name Year School Finals

1 Danny Phan 10 Cony High Sc 9-00.00

2 Isaac Roy 12 Oxford Hills 8-06.00

— Devon Harmon Oxford Hills NH

— Dalton Morang 11 Cony High Sc NH

Boys Long Jump

Name Year School Finals Wind H#

1 Conor Morin 11 Cony High Sc 20-07.00 NWI 1

2 Antoine Akoa 12 Winslow High 19-04.00 NWI 2

3 Zackery St. Pierre 12 Winslow High 18-09.00 NWI 2

4 Levi Olin 12 Winslow High 17-02.50 NWI 2

5 Eli Orth 10 Cony High Sc 16-10.00 NWI 2

6 Cohen Parker 10 Cony High Sc 16-07.00 NWI 1

7 Tomas Cundick 12 Mt. Blue Hig 16-04.00 NWI 2

8 Trey Morrison 11 Oxford Hills 16-01.00 NWI 2

9 Danny Phan 10 Cony High Sc 15-03.50 NWI 1

10 Davyn Flynn 10 Cony High Sc 14-11.00 NWI 1

11 Ben Palmer 10 Oxford Hills 14-09.50 NWI 1

12 Anthony Noftall 10 Cony High Sc 14-03.00 NWI 2

13 Devon Guptill 9 Oxford Hills 14-00.00 NWI 1

14 Dalton Morang 11 Cony High Sc 13-05.00 NWI 1

— Kendall Kovales 9 Oxford Hills FOUL 1

Boys Triple Jump

Name Year School Finals Wind

1 Conor Morin 11 Cony High Sc 39-04.00 NWI

2 Levi Olin 12 Winslow High 36-09.50 NWI

3 Zackery St. Pierre 12 Winslow High 35-08.00 NWI

4 Tomas Cundick 12 Mt. Blue Hig 35-06.50 NWI

5 Ben Palmer 10 Oxford Hills 34-10.50 NWI

6 Alex Hardy 12 Mt. Blue Hig 30-02.50 NWI

7 Sam Goodspeed 12 Mt. Blue Hig 29-10.00 NWI

8 Eben Buck 10 Cony High Sc 29-02.00 NWI

Boys Shot Put

Name Year School Finals H#

1 Brodi Rice 12 Oxford Hills 40-11.00 3

2 Brady Goodwin 12 Winslow High 40-03.00 1

3 Jaden Geyer 11 Cony High Sc 38-05.75 2

4 Seth Pinkham 11 Mt. Blue Hig 35-09.00 3

5 Holden Shaw 10 Oxford Hills 35-05.50 2

6 Allan Rogers 12 Winslow High 34-09.75 3

7 Davyn Flynn 10 Cony High Sc 34-04.50 2

8 Jack Dorval 12 Winslow High 33-03.25 3

9 Will Campbell 12 Cony High Sc 32-03.50 1

10 Dominique Daigneault 11 Winslow High 31-11.25 3

11 Trevor Danforth 12 Oxford Hills 30-08.75 3

12 Alex Malone 11 Cony High Sc 29-09.50 1

13 Nathan Shedd 11 Cony High Sc 29-07.00 1

14 Jaxen Wiegand 11 Winslow High 27-09.00 2

15 Jeff Bickford 10 Cony High Sc 27-02.00 2

16 Henry Hilton 12 Mt. Blue Hig 25-01.25 3

17 Jameson Russell 10 Cony High Sc 24-08.00 2

18 Tyler Folsom Winslow High 22-01.50 3

19 Ashton Erving 12 Winslow High 21-10.75 2

20 Jacob Genest 10 Winslow High 21-06.75 3

21 Kopen Grenier 10 Oxford Hills 21-03.50 2

22 Raymond Evan-Sirois 10 Oxford Hills 17-00.00 2

Boys Discus Throw

Name Year School Finals H#

1 Brodi Rice 12 Oxford Hills 125-02 2

2 Dominique Daigneault 11 Winslow High 104-03 2

3 Seth Pinkham 11 Mt. Blue Hig 100-05 2

4 Allan Rogers 12 Winslow High 94-00 2

5 Brady Goodwin 12 Winslow High 93-07 1

6 Will Campbell 12 Cony High Sc 84-03 1

7 Stephen Spencer 12 Winslow High 81-00 2

8 Nathan Shedd 11 Cony High Sc 80-09 1

9 Trevor Danforth 12 Oxford Hills 80-00 2

10 Holden Shaw 10 Oxford Hills 79-06 2

11 Jaden Geyer 11 Cony High Sc 76-09 1

12 Davyn Flynn 10 Cony High Sc 74-08 1

13 Kopen Grenier 10 Oxford Hills 74-00 1

14 Henry Hilton 12 Mt. Blue Hig 71-09 2

15 Jeff Bickford 10 Cony High Sc 68-11 2

16 Jaxen Wiegand 11 Winslow High 68-00 1

17 Alex Malone 11 Cony High Sc 67-11 1

18 Jacob Genest 10 Winslow High 65-09 2

19 Tyler Folsom Winslow High 51-02 2

Boys Javelin Throw

Name Year School Finals H#

1 Nick Plamondon 12 Oxford Hills 158-08 3

2 Tanner Bickford 11 Oxford Hills 130-09 2

3 Stephen Spencer 12 Winslow High 127-11 3

4 Lincoln Merrill 11 Oxford Hills 127-09 3

5 Seth Pinkham 11 Mt. Blue Hig 119-08 3

6 Davyn Flynn 10 Cony High Sc 115-10 2

7 Holden Shaw 10 Oxford Hills 108-02 2

8 Eli LaVerdiere 9 Oxford Hills 104-05 1

8 Allan Rogers 12 Winslow High 104-05 3

10 Brady Goodwin 12 Winslow High 102-06 2

11 Will Campbell 12 Cony High Sc 98-08 2

12 Jeff Bickford 10 Cony High Sc 98-00 1

13 Trevor Danforth 12 Oxford Hills 90-10 3

14 Dominique Daigneault 11 Winslow High 88-10 3

15 Trey Morrison 11 Oxford Hills 88-01 1

16 Jaden Geyer 11 Cony High Sc 83-02 1

17 Talon Loftus 10 Winslow High 78-11 3

18 Cowen Young 11 Mt. Blue Hig 76-05 1

19 Nathan Shedd 11 Cony High Sc 73-10 1

20 Ben Hilton 9 Mt. Blue Hig 73-06 2

21 Devon Guptill 9 Oxford Hills 67-09 2

22 Alex Malone 11 Cony High Sc 65-08 1

23 Jaxen Wiegand 11 Winslow High 64-02 2

24 Henry Hilton 12 Mt. Blue Hig 62-03 3

25 Jacob Genest 10 Winslow High 61-10 3

26 Jameson Russell 10 Cony High Sc 56-10 1

27 Tyler Folsom Winslow High 47-05 1

28 Ashton Erving 12 Winslow High 44-05 1

29 Aidan Warme 12 Winslow High 43-07 1

Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk

Name Year School Finals

— Kodi Quimby 11 Mt. Blue Hig DQ