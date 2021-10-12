Local skiers honor long-time coach

JAY – Local skiers will honor long-time LFHS ski coach “Bobcat” Bob Miller at the lodge at Spruce Mountain Saturday afternoon October 16th.

Bob Miller was nominated to the Maine Skiers Hall of Fame and was scheduled to be inducted at Sugarloaf Mountain Friday night, but the event was postponed due to fears from Covid 19.

Many local skiers eagerly nominated their highly regarded and successful coach to the Maine Skiing Hall of Fame. Asked about hosting a smaller event locally, Miller replied “It would be great to get all the old boys (and girls) together again.”

Jeff Meserve and Dan Simoneau are reaching out to their former LFHS teammates to bring old uniforms, tee shirts, hats, pictures and other memorable items to this outdoor event at Spruce. Please bring your own chairs, a snack a beverage and a story or two to share with the old gang.

If the weather becomes rainy organizers will move the event into the lodge at Spruce Mt. Planners are hoping to build a bonfire for the event between 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, voluntary contributions from this event will be donated to the fund drive for a new packer for Spruce Mt. Ski Slope.

Please contact Jeff Meserve (207 897 4808) or Dan Simoneau (541 350 9126) if you plan to attend.

For questions: Mike Simoneau 207 320 5888